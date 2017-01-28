Toggle navigation
B104.7 - Syracuse's New Country
B104.7 - Syracuse's New Country
Blogs
Tom & Becky
Boxer
Rich Lauber
Michael J
Cody Alan
Angie Ward
Layton
Bobby Bones
It Came From The Web
Full Schedule
Music
Listen Online
Pit Stop Performance Studio
Country Concert Calendar
Playlist
Listen: 80s to Now
Listen: All the Hits
Listen: R&B
Listen: News and Talk
Features
Photos
Meet & Greet Photos
Country Concert Calendar
Community Calendar
Community
Local News
Sports
Traffic
Weather
School Closings
Connect
Submit Community Calendar
Sign Up Newsletter
Employment/EEO File
Advertise with Us
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win a pair of movie tickets from Atom Tickets!
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
PHOTOS: Frankie Ballard at Westcott Theater
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
Michael Ray at Kegs Canalside!
33 Facts You Didn’t Know About Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a pair of movie tickets from Atom Tickets!
School Closings & Delays!
Tom & Becky Blog
previous
next
On-Air Now
6pm - 11pm
LoCash Shot a New Video at Mandalay Bay in Vegas!
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
Stink Bugs Can Change the Taste of Your Wine
Untitled Content
Country Star Offers FREE CONCERT For SUPERBOWL Tix
Young Surfer Unknowingly Shares Wave With Shark
Tim, Faith, Dierks, And Others On Album Inspired by 'The Shack'
Jackson Michelson Performs New Singles, Sings About Salt Potatoes (VIDEO)
Unfamiliar Phone Number? You May Not Want to Answer
Obituary: With Trump As President, "She Moved To Heaven"
At This Burger King, 'Extra Crispy' Was a Code
Miranda Lambert's Dad Shows Off Powerful Vocals (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
B104.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B104.7 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.