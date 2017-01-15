Toggle navigation
B104.7 - Syracuse's New Country
B104.7 - Syracuse's New Country
Blogs
Tom & Becky
Boxer
Rich Lauber
Michael J
Cody Alan
Angie Ward
Layton
Bobby Bones
It Came From The Web
Full Schedule
Music
Playlist
Listen Online
Pit Stop Performance Studio
Country Concert Calendar
Listen: 80s to Now
Listen: All the Hits
Listen: R&B
Listen: News and Talk
Features
Photos
Meet & Greet Photos
Community Calendar
Community
Local News
Sports
Traffic
Weather
School Closings
Connect
Submit Community Calendar
Employment/EEO File
Advertise with Us
Contests
Win a pair of movie tickets from Atom Tickets!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Beat the Box Office: Zac Brown Band
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Revealed Tuesday 10am ET/9am CT
Win Zac Brown Band Tickets!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Michael Ray at Kegs Canalside!
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
Details and Buy Tickets Here!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a pair of movie tickets from Atom Tickets!
Zac Brown Band at the Lakeview Amphitheater
School Closings & Delays!
Tom & Becky Blog
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 3pm
This Week: Reba Times Two!
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
Box Poll-Who Will Win the NFC-AFC Championship?!
Ringling Bros. Circus to End this Year after 146 Years
Massive Alligator Caught on Video in FLA is Insane
You'll Regret Flying the Following Dates
Kathy Denman is going to Washington - Becky
SU Gets Even With Boston College In Dome Saturday
My wife Laurie loves these guys - Property Brothers sing 'My House' WATCH Tom...
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
Guy Finds Swastikas in His Boot Prints
Ringling Bros Circus Closing The Big Top Forever!
x
See Full Playlist
B104.7
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B104.7 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.