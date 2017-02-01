B104.7 - Syracuse's New Country

Toggle navigation
Michael Ray at Kegs Canalside Saturday! Win tickets and Meet & Greets!
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
Win tickets to see Syracuse Basketball from Mountain Dew!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a pair of movie tickets from Atom Tickets!
See all the concerts coming to CNY in 2017!
School Closings & Delays!
Tom & Becky Blog
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Booty Shakin' Gone Wild In Las Vegas
Why Kelsea Ballerini Hasn't Thought About Wedding Planning
Watch MMA Fighter Re-Locate Opponent's Shoulder
Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant with Twins
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Expand Tour, Announce Opening Acts
First Listen! Sam Hunt Drops 'Body Like a Back Road'
24 Awesome Super Bowl Facts Most Fans Wouldn't Know
Billboard Country Album Chart Just TOTALLY CHANGED
Research: Standing Up Straight could Help Depression
This Man's FT Job is to Intentionally get Bitten by Terrifying Animals
What do You Think? Listen to Sam Hunt's Latest-"Body Like a Back Road"!
Chris Young Knows Exactly Who To Support At The Super Bowl
